EA Sports clearly put in an awful lot of hard work to make the next version of FIFA even better and more realistic than the year before.

FIFA 17 has made huge leaps forward from its predecessor in a range of different areas, from gameplay and animation to presentation and commentary.

And every day players are noticing more subtle little gems - or Easter Eggs as they’re known in the gaming world - that add to the overall realism of the game.

Article continues below

Now, you may or may not - depending on how eagle-eyed you are - have noticed this next one.

YouTuber DailyTradingTips - per Dream Team - has pointed out an excellent little addition which you might not even be aware of, even if you play FIFA 17 on a regular basis.

Article continues below

Noticed this hidden gem?

After you’ve selected your team, you’re then taking to the kit selection page which looks like this…

Either side of the two kits, you’ll have a player facing forwards, arms behind their backs or by their sides.

But sometimes the two featured players - like Neymar and Gareth Bale in the following example - will be looking at each other instead.

Why does this happen?

But why?

Well, it depends on whether the two clubs are rivals.

In this case they obviously are: Barcelona and Real Madrid have an intense rivalry, hence why El Clasico is club football’s most-watched fixture around the world.

More hidden gems here

Check out a few other hidden gems in FIFA 17 by watching the following video…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms