What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

fifa 17.

There’s a great little feature in FIFA 17 you may have missed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

EA Sports clearly put in an awful lot of hard work to make the next version of FIFA even better and more realistic than the year before.

FIFA 17 has made huge leaps forward from its predecessor in a range of different areas, from gameplay and animation to presentation and commentary.

And every day players are noticing more subtle little gems - or Easter Eggs as they’re known in the gaming world - that add to the overall realism of the game.

Article continues below

Now, you may or may not - depending on how eagle-eyed you are - have noticed this next one.

YouTuber DailyTradingTips - per Dream Team - has pointed out an excellent little addition which you might not even be aware of, even if you play FIFA 17 on a regular basis.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

American Alpha host open challenge on Smackdown

American Alpha host open challenge on Smackdown

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Noticed this hidden gem?

After you’ve selected your team, you’re then taking to the kit selection page which looks like this…

p1b7t35easv8n1307fhaldc1l6pb.jpg

Either side of the two kits, you’ll have a player facing forwards, arms behind their backs or by their sides.

But sometimes the two featured players - like Neymar and Gareth Bale in the following example - will be looking at each other instead.

p1b7t36r5869bp2r1d781vj41t4id.jpg

Why does this happen?

But why?

Well, it depends on whether the two clubs are rivals.

In this case they obviously are: Barcelona and Real Madrid have an intense rivalry, hence why El Clasico is club football’s most-watched fixture around the world.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

More hidden gems here

Check out a few other hidden gems in FIFA 17 by watching the following video…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Real Madrid
Football
Gareth Bale
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again