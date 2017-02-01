What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Will we see Tyson Fury take to the ring again?.

Hughie Fury provides update on his Tyson's boxing future

Tyson Fury's rise and fall was quite spectacular, with his highs and lows well documented over the past 12 months.

It seems like forever since the controversial star entered the ring, but his cousin Hughie Fury believes he will fight again this year.

Talking to BoxNation, Hughie explained that his cousin seems to be in a better place after all the negative press he received has died down.

He said: “Hopefully you should see Tyson back this year. His head’s getting better now so he should reclaim his titles, hopefully soon.

“He seems in a better place".

Hughie didn't go into any detail about when or who Tyson will fight, but the noises coming from the Fury camp are encouraging, especially considering people were worried Tyson might have taken his own life last year after battling severe depression.

For now, however, Hughie has his eyes set on winning back one of the titles Tyson used to hold.

Hughie is itching to get out there and beat WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, and he's adamant that it doesn't matter where the fight is being held.

Boxing at Paisley Lagoon Centre

“Hopefully it’ll happen in my hometown Manchester. I don’t care where it’s at, if it’s in New Zealand, if it’s in the desert, it doesn’t bother me. I’m going to let my fists do the talking and I’m going to take his belt home with me.

“I just want to fight good fights now and fight the best out there".

As for Tyson, his sole focus will be returning to fitness and making sure his boxing career isn't already over.

Do you want to see Tyson Fury fight again this year? Will Hughie Fury win back one of his lost titles? Tell us in the comments.

