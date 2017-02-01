Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have a solid case as the NBA's best backcourt

The Toronto Raptors have undergone a resurgence in recent years and any discussion of why they've been so good must start with the backcourt tandem of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

The two guards legitimately enjoy playing alongside one another and their friendship has created a special dynamic in Toronto.

Though there may be some higher-profile backcourt duos in the NBA, like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, none have been as productive as Lowry and DeRozan.

DeRozan and Lowry combine to average a whopping 50.9 points per game, which is the best mark for a pair of starting guards in the league.

To compare, Curry and Thompson average 46.1 points and McCollum and Lillard put up 49.6 points per contest.

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

Lowry and DeRozan also average a respectable 10.9 assists per game, better than McCollum/Lillard (9.4) and Curry/Thompson (8.0). 

The biggest challenge to DeRozan and Lowry's Eastern Conference dominance comes from Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal. Though that combo averages an impressive 13.9 assists per game, they only account for 44.7 points, so Lowry and DeRozan have the advantage.

But what makes DeRozan and Lowry so special, giving them an edge over the other duos, is that they complement one another perfectly.

Whereas Curry and Thompson are both lethal three-point shooters, DeRozan doesn't attempt that many threes. Lowry, for his part, has knocked down 158 treys this year, good for the third most in the NBA, behind Curry and Eric Gordon.

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

DeRozan does most of his damage at the rim and with a lethal mid-range jumper. Therefore, if teams try to stop Lowry at the three-point line, DeRozan will have plenty of opportunities to take over the game. Likewise, if teams focus on packing the lane to stop DeRozan, Lowry will feast.

Without a ton of help from the front court (there are no Kevin Durants or Draymond Greens in Toronto), Lowry and DeRozan have led the Raptors to a 30-19 record and third place in the Eastern Conference.

As the season wears on, the NBA's best bromance will continue to lead their team toward a top seed for the playoffs, where they'll be a dangerous combo for whatever team they match up against.

