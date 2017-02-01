Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko are set to do battle in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley on April 29, and both men have had plenty to say as the fight edges closer.

AJ, the IBF heavyweight champion, has said that his Ukranian adversary does not like the mind games, a notion supported by Klitschko's collapse against Tyson Fury last time out.

Speaking of that bout, the WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles that were secured by Fury that day will be up for grabs during this showdown in London after the once self-proclaimed 'Gypsy King' was stripped of the titles.

However, the now 40-year-old Klitschko insists that there are no mind games to get caught up in and while he and AJ will wage war in the ring, they respect the sport of boxing outside of it.

"There’s no mind games,” Wladimir insisted. “I think it’s the perfect time for both of us. In three years he’s going to be too good. And I’m going to be too old, maybe. But this is the time and we just got it at the right time. It’s definitely a signature fight for boxing."

As far as name value goes, it certainly is. Joshua will be 30-years-old in three years time and with seven years professional experience under his belt, he is likely to be one of the most dominant champions ever.

“We’ll demolish each other in the ring afterwards but we’re respectful to each other, respectful to the sport and to the fans and you know what, it pays off," Klitschko said. "Because that’s going to polish this amazing sweet science.”

“I’m still around. It’s amazing,” the former WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion continued. “I’ve fought in front of 30, 40, 50 and 60,000 but never in front of 90,000 people. That’s my biggest arena. This is going to be my biggest fight.”

It will undoubtedly be AJ's biggest test, too. But given Klitschko's age and Joshua's speed and power, one has to imagine the former will not be able to live with the latter.

