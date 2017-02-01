Golf legend Tiger Woods is looking to another sports veteran for inspiration ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic which begins on February 5.

The American is hoping to emulate the success of Roger Federer, who won his 18th Grand Slam tennis title at the Australian Open last Sunday.

The 35-year-old beat Rafael Nadal in the final at Melbourne Park, playing in his first tournament since July 2016.

The Swiss ace beat his Spanish opponent 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 3–6, 6–3 in a thrilling contest to prove to the tennis world that he is far from finished in the sport, despite being sidelined through injury for the previous six months.

Like Federer, Woods has had a long injury layoff and has spent 16 months away from competitive golf after sustaining a number of back problems.

And similar to his tennis counterpart, the 41-year-old has an impressive Majors record.

Woods has won 14 Majors, however, his most recent came in 2008, when he won the US Open. Since then, the former world number one has dropped down the golf rankings and currently sits in 666th position.

Despite this, Woods is still confident he can bounce back, and had a lot of praise for Federer.

According to The Associated Press, he told reporters ahead of the Dubai Classic: "What Rog has done is he's been dominant for so long.

"To compete against (Novak Djokovic), to compete against Rafa, and now Andy (Murray) is playing well. He's had a litany of guys who have won slams. And no one wins slams at his age.

"And for him to come back, after having to take that much time off, and for him to get the timing, that's the hardest part."

The golfer, who has been partnered with both the Masters champion Danny Willett and World Tour Championship winner Matthew Fitzpatrick for the first two days of the tournament, also pinpointed what he has to do to reach the top again.

He continued: "As you get older, you change your game and you do things slightly differently. Am I going to do that? Yeah, I'm not going to be hitting balls like some of these guys out there."

Perhaps more immediately, though, Woods' main aim is to get through the opening days of the Dubai Classic without feeling any pain in his back. Should he manage this, then the four-time Masters winner can push on in the 2017 European Tour and hunt for glory once again.

