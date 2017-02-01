What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Woods returns to action in the Dubai Desert Classic next week .

Tiger Woods looking to take inspiration from Roger Federer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Golf legend Tiger Woods is looking to another sports veteran for inspiration ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic which begins on February 5.   

The American is hoping to emulate the success of Roger Federer, who won his 18th Grand Slam tennis title at the Australian Open last Sunday.

The 35-year-old beat Rafael Nadal in the final at Melbourne Park, playing in his first tournament since July 2016.     

Article continues below

The Swiss ace beat his Spanish opponent 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 3–6, 6–3 in a thrilling contest to prove to the tennis world that he is far from finished in the sport, despite being sidelined through injury for the previous six months.    

Like Federer, Woods has had a long injury layoff and has spent 16 months away from competitive golf after sustaining a number of back problems.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

American Alpha host open challenge on Smackdown

American Alpha host open challenge on Smackdown

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

And similar to his tennis counterpart, the 41-year-old has an impressive Majors record.

Woods has won 14 Majors, however, his most recent came in 2008, when he won the US Open. Since then, the former world number one has dropped down the golf rankings and currently sits in 666th position.

Despite this, Woods is still confident he can bounce back, and had a lot of praise for Federer.

According to The Associated Press, he told reporters ahead of the Dubai Classic: "What Rog has done is he's been dominant for so long.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

"To compete against (Novak Djokovic), to compete against Rafa, and now Andy (Murray) is playing well. He's had a litany of guys who have won slams. And no one wins slams at his age.

"And for him to come back, after having to take that much time off, and for him to get the timing, that's the hardest part."

The golfer, who has been partnered with both the Masters champion Danny Willett and World Tour Championship winner Matthew Fitzpatrick for the first two days of the tournament, also pinpointed what he has to do to reach the top again.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Previews

He continued: "As you get older, you change your game and you do things slightly differently. Am I going to do that? Yeah, I'm not going to be hitting balls like some of these guys out there."

Perhaps more immediately, though, Woods' main aim is to get through the opening days of the Dubai Classic without feeling any pain in his back. Should he manage this, then the four-time Masters winner can push on in the 2017 European Tour and hunt for glory once again.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tiger Woods
Golf
Rory McIlroy

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again