It's Super Bowl week and millions of football fans all around the world are gearing up as the Patriots and Falcons face off this Sunday in a clash of the NFL's most explosive offense and its greatest defense.

At the heart of the big game are two quarterbacks, one a guaranteed Hall of Famer and potentially the greatest of All-Time and another who is chasing his first MVP award after a truly spectacular season.

Yet Tom Brady, the man who may well be the G.O.A.T, is resented and despised by a large majority of NFL fans. The question is, why? Why do so many hate Brady when he is the greatest underdog success story that the National Football League has ever seen?

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It's a fact. Tom Brady is just as much of an underdog as Rudy and Hoosiers. Like the Richmond High School basketball team under Coach Carter, nothing was expected of Brady and yet he delivered.

The same cannot be said for Peyton Manning. Manning had the pedigree and headlines that came before him. Brady had none of that. So, why was Manning always cast as the plucky, likeable quarterback and Brady the big bad?

Article continues below

Let's just compare the two now-legendary quarterbacks and the completely differing backgrounds they came from.

Completely Differing Backgrounds

Manning was the son of a Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner and coming out of high school had the pick of every college in the country, eventually choosing Tennessee. Among Brady's final five were the Cal Golden Bears and Illinois, two very average football schools, as well as Michigan where he ended up.

At the Wolverines, Brady had to ride the pine for his first two years before finally getting his chance as a Junior. However, despite success, he was in and out of the Michigan lineup in his Senior year as head coach Lloyd Carr decided to appease 5-star recruit Drew Henson by letting him and Brady split playing time.

By that time in his college career, Peyton was one of the most talked about players in the college scene and went 1st overall. Brady had to wait until the 6th round and be buried on the depth chart.

The fact that Brady has gone from being a nobody to four Super Bowl rings is insanity. It should be celebrated and shouted from the rooftops!

The reason he isn't? Jealousy. Pure and simple. Brady isn't seen as the fighter who rose up the ranks, he's dominated for too long. He's literally just been TOO GOOD.

Tom Brady might not be around for too much longer. We need to treasure him while we all can. And that, unfortunately for some, starts this weekend against the Falcons in Houston.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms