While far from the strongest weapon in his arsenal, Roger Federer's backhand is a thing of beauty.

Unlike most other professional tennis players, the Swiss plays with a one-handed grip that generates less power but allows for greater variety when playing shots.

That was the thinking of former coach - and the late - Peter Carter anyway.

In the early days of Federer's career, Carter convinced him to make the transition from a two-handed backhand to the more unorthodox one-handed approach.

And the rest is history. Federer, now 35, won the Australian Open on Sunday to make it 18 Grand Slam titles in his illustrious career.

His backhand played a vital role in toppling old nemesis Rafael Nadal, whose topspin forehand has often been an issue for Federer in the past - but not this time.

In a five-set thriller, Federer used his experience to adapt and played some truly outstanding backhand winners en route to an historic victory.

A video has now emerged of Federer's 14 backhand winners against Nadal and they just kept getting better and better.

ROGER FEDERER: POETRY IN MOTION

Our personal favourite is at 0:45 on Nadal's serve. Federer, from behind the double's tramline, lashes a superb backhand that lands just inside the service box, giving the Spaniard no chance.

Federer's backhand has become his hallmark and were it not for the aforementioned Carter helping him make the transition, he might not be where he is today.

Speaking after the victory at Melbourne Park, the Swiss dedicated his 18th Grand Slam title to his former coach.

He said: "Peter Carter had the biggest impact on me in terms of my technique. That's what so many people talk about.

"When they talk about my effortless style and technique, I guess.

"I was able to perfect in later in my life, but he set the foundation and that's why I'm so happy that his parents were at the finals yesterday and saw me win. That really meant a lot to me."

