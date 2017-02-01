Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made waves when he said he was considering retirement.

Though many thought Big Ben was just frustrated after yet another long playoff run came to a disappointing end, he has yet to back off of those statements.

Obviously, the Steelers will try to do everything they can to bring back their star quarterback, and team president Art Rooney II met with Big Ben to see how he was feeling.

Rooney told ESPN.com on Tuesday that he thinks Roethlisberger will ultimately decide to play in 2017, but he's taking his time:

Roethlisberger's hesitation is probably "a combination of things," Rooney said. "Coming off a long season and a tough loss, and in this age in his career it's not crazy to have thoughts about, 'What's the rest of my career going to be like?' So, I think we had a good conversation. Obviously, he's got to make his decision. I expect he'll be back but he's got to make that decision."

With an improving defense and young stars like running back Le'Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown in the mix on offense, it would be a bad time for Big Ben to call it quits.

Add in the fact that Roethlisberger would have to return a sizable portion of his signing bonus and forfeit the remaining money on his contract and it doesn't make sense for him to retire now.

However, it's been eight years since the Steelers won the Super Bowl, so it's understandable that Big Ben is frustrated with how the last few seasons have ended.

Still, after throwing for 3,819 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2016, Roethlisberger remains one of the NFL's best quarterbacks and plays for one of the league's best teams.

Expect to see Big Ben back in uniform in 2017 and expect to see the Steelers challenge for another Super Bowl title.

