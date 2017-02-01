What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Shamshuddin has been under fire recently .

Under-fire umpire withdraws from England game moments before it starts

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Under-fire umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin withdrew himself from officiating England's final T20 game just 75 minutes before it was scheduled to start. 

Shamshuddin has been blamed for a number of errors that cost England a win against India in  Nagpur last Sunday.

The official suggested that he would be better placed as the final game's third umpire, watching on TV, because he 'didn't feel 100 percent' ahead of Wednesday's match.

Article continues below

However, it is not known what is wrong with Shamsuddin, and many are speculating that he has cracked under the pressure of the situation, rather than actually being ill.

His decision was accepted by match referee Andy Pycroft, who has avoided putting the umpire in a tough situation.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Tom Brady is sports greatest underdog - so why do people hate him?

Tom Brady is sports greatest underdog - so why do people hate him?

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

WATCH: What Brock Lesnar did on RAW after it went off air

WATCH: What Brock Lesnar did on RAW after it went off air

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

As of writing this article, England are aiming for their first series win in 32 years on their tour of India, and the final T20 game is being played as of writing.

The hosts hit 202 runs off 20 overs, with England currently on 16 runs after two.     

Shamshuddin's decision to remove himself from the game will please the touring team, who did not want an umpire at the centre of attention who was under pressure to get every decision spot on.

The umpire also ensured that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) could not axe him themselves by stepping aside for the final game.    

CRICKET-BAN-ENG

England batsman Joe Root revealed that he had some sympathy for the official, who made a number of poor calls in Nagpur.

Shamshuddin was thrown straight into umpire the match less than 24 hours after landing in India, travelling all the way from Australia. Therefore, he would have been heavily jetlagged, which may have contributed to his poor officiating. 

However, Root also called for a decision review system to be used in T20 matches following Sunday's game, but it is not being used in the series decider in Bangalore today. 

England will be hoping that Shamsuddin's decisions will not decide the outcome of the entire series, as they look to finally get one over on India in their own backyard after three decades of disappointment. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20
India cricket

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again