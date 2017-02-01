Manchester City will make the trip south to face West Ham tonight hoping to make ground up on the top four, none of whom managed to win last night.

West Ham are now sitting in mid-table, making a mild recovery after an awful start to the season. The loss of Dimitri Payet back to Marseille looks like a brutal blow on paper, but the Hammers' form has picked up in January without him.

Two defeats to the two Manchester clubs at the beginning of the month aside, the Irons have won two games straight and look galvanised after losing Payet, who turned out to be a pretty bad egg.

City won 5-0 at the London Stadium in the FA Cup just a matter of weeks ago, so one would presume they aren't daunted at the prospect of making the trip once again.

Either way, they'll be making the trip in style as the Manchester City Twitter account revealed the new, stylish team bus that will bring the Citizens down to east London.

Still, something didn't seem quite right with the picture, and the West Ham Twitter account noticed immediately.

West Ham's official account posted: "Hmmm, either East London has a different weather climate & timezone (see Big ben), or that picture wasn’t taken today…"

Manchester City then fired back a picture of their bus outside of the London Stadium, which further confused the fans on Twitter as the ground appeared to be draped in sunshine, when London is far from sunny today.

Who would have known a social media war could start over the authenticity of a bus picture? Both social media departments will be proud.

On the pitch, Pep Guardiola could really do with a win tonight so his City side will move level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.

Currently, the blue half of Manchester have exactly the same record through 22 games in the league as they did under Manuel Pellegrini last season, except they have conceded seven goals more this time around.

It's obvious that City need to recruit some top-quality defenders. Hell, maybe they need to 'park the bus' (sorry, couldn't resist).

