Marcus Rashford has recorded Manchester United's fastest speed this season

Anthony Martial holds the title as Manchester United’s fastest player on FIFA 17.

The French winger has a pace rating of 91, one more than Marcus Rashford and the recently-departed Memphis Depay.

Pace is pretty much everything in EA Sports’ hugely-popular video game. But not so much in real life, where the fortunes of the three aforementioned players this season have been rather disappointing.

Martial hasn’t impressed Jose Mourinho. Rashford hasn’t lived up to the hype he promised last season. Memphis, meanwhile, now finds himself in France.

Yet there are still bragging rights to be had. And while Martial might be the fastest Man United player on FIFA, he hasn’t been United’s quickest this season.

That honour went to Jesse Lingard up until recently. According to Opta - via Manchester United’s website - the England international recorded the club’s quickest sprint in 2016-17 in December’s win over West Brom - presumably for his run that led to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s first goal.

Who's been the quickest this season?

But against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve, Rashford was clocked running 35.07 km/h. That is just slower than Shane Long’s 35.31 km/h, which is the fastest recorded speed by any Premier League player this season.

Only Martial has sprinted faster than Rashford over the past three seasons.

United's speedsters

The Frenchman is one of nine players who has recorded the fastest speed in a Man United game this season, including Eric Bailly, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and, rather surprisingly, Ander Herrera.

Rashford: It's a good asset to use

Rashford has been deployed on the left wing several times this season. Though he’s unable to score as many goals from a wide position, he has been able to showcase his ability to beat an opponent in a one-on-one.

"Yeah, it’s about almost singling out each player and each opponent you come up against so you know you can get a one against one,” the 19-year-old said. “That’s when you know it’s a time when it is a good asset for me to use."

So while Martial is the fastest Man United player on FIFA 17, it’s unlikely he’ll hold that title in the next edition of the game.

