When you're leading a Super Bowl by 18 points at halftime, like the Dallas Cowboys were in Super Bowl XXVII against the Buffalo Bills, you can have a little bit of fun.

That's what star receiver Michael Irvin and some of his teammates did, sneaking out of the locker room during coach Jimmy Johnson's speech to catch pop superstar Michael Jackson's halftime performance.

The NFL Hall of Famer was asked about the story during the buildup to Sunday's Super Bowl, and couldn't wait to relive the experience.

On Tuesday's live episode of the Rich Eisen Show, broadcast from Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI, Irvin recounted the hilarious story, which can be seen in the video below:

The Cowboys went on to win the game 52-17 in one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history, so Irvin's decision to skip out on the speech clearly didn't hurt the team.

Irvin also finished with six catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns, so missing Johnson's intermission talk apparently didn't have much impact on the star receiver's production, either.

Many still consider the Michael Jackson halftime show the best in Super Bowl history, so Irvin and his teammates clearly don't regret their decision.

Irvin noted that he wasn't upset at Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown's Facebook Live snafu in the locker room after a win in this year's playoffs, since he didn't exactly take the whole "sanctity of the locker room" thing seriously back in his day.

One thing is for sure, though - Irvin and his teammates would have been ripped by fans and the media for weeks had Twitter been around back in 1993. Fortunately for them, Twitter didn't come around for another 13 years following Dallas's beatdown of the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII.

