If you predicted that Watford would travel to the Emirates and come away with all three points, you’re either a genius or a liar.

Arsene Wenger’s side knew they couldn’t afford any more slip ups as they attempted to overhaul Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table.

But, after beating Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup just a few days ago, and Watford having just one rest day from their 1-0 defeat to League One side Millwall, there was only one winner. Surely.

Article continues below

Well, not quite.

Incredibly, the Gunners found themselves 2-0 down inside 13 minutes via a deflected free-kick from Younes Kaboul and a Troy Deeney goal.

Article continues below

The players and supporters were shell-shocked and couldn’t bounce back before the interval. Alex Iwobi’s strike 13 minutes into the second-half brought them back into the match but they couldn’t quite force an equaliser as Watford held on for an unlikely victory.

The loss, coupled with Chelsea draw at Liverpool, saw them fall nine points adrift of the table-toppers.

Complacency

But what was Wenger’s excuse for failing to win? Well, it seems the Frenchman is blaming complacency with his players thinking they would earn an easy three points.

“Did we think subconsciously we could turn up and it would be OK?” he asked himself. “I don’t know,”

“Mentally, we were not ready for the [physical] challenges. When you play at home, in our position, that is not normal. Everybody in the Premier League is strong physically and [to give] 90% is not enough.”

Surely, though, as soon as the Arsenal players take to the pitch to warm-up, they should be ready. However, a video has emerged showing Arsenal’s warm-up ahead of their clash and it looked lacklustre at best.

The clip shows a distinct lack of urgency or intensity before showing the likes of Aaron Ramsey - who went off injured after 20 minutes - Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi just standing around.

Take a look:

With Arsenal’s title hopes hanging by a thread, they know they must get a positive result when they face Chelsea on Saturday. A defeat would put them 12 points behind Antonio Conte’s side and would surely end their dreams of winning the league.

But a victory would reduce the gap to six points, giving them a chance of pipping their London rivals to the title with 14 matches remaining.

Let’s just hope they warm-up properly ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s massive clash.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms