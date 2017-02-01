What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Seth Rollins suffers injury in post Royal Rumble match with Samoa Joe

Fans that have been pining for that fabled bout between Triple H and Seth Rollins are probably going to wait even longer to see their confrontation actually get resolved.

The Raw brand athlete is likely facing another absence from the ring after suffering an injury in his performance against Samoa Joe on this week’s show.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that the knee that the 30-year-old has damaged is the right knee where he had previously torn his ACL.

WWE’s website even confirmed the news and played into the ongoing feud between Rollins, Triple H and Joe.

Later posts from the company said that the superstar would be evaluated later this week to determine just how severe this injury is at the moment.

His place in the WrestleMania 33 card is up in the air after this latest development and that is devastating considering his previous injury prevented him from competing in WrestleMania 32 last year.

Rollins had been slated to take on Triple H in Orlando during the big event for months before the storyline caught fire at the Royal Rumble last weekend. He even appeared at the NXT TakeOver show in San Antonio to call out the head man.

Now, everyone will have to wait and see just how severe the injury is and how long they will have to wait to see this exciting storyline reach a conclusion.

It may be too late for WrestleMania in Orlando, but once Rollins recovers, he will be ready to take up the beef again in no time.

