Seth Rollins comments on his knee injury - sends WWE fans into meltdown

News broke earlier today that Seth Rollins has picked up a knee injury following the events on Monday Night Raw earlier this week.

The Architect was on his way to the ring to confront Triple H when he was attacked by Samoa Joe outside on the mat, injuring his right knee in the process.

WWE released a video earlier today showing Rollins on crutches, leading many to question if the injury was legit or just part of the storyline between him and The Game for their rumored upcoming match at WrestleMania 33 later this year.

The man himself has provided what could be an indication over the legitimacy of this injury, and it doesn't look good.

Rollins posted a picture on Twitter of his knee in a medical sleeve with wires coming out of it with a caption saying: "Wish I could say it was just a bad dream."

It looks like the injury could very well be legit, putting any potential match at WrestleMania later this year in jeopardy. If he is unable to compete, WWE will have to change their plans for the show and remove one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year.

Many WWE fans have expressed their disappointment with the possibility that the former WWE champion could now be spending some time on the sidelines during the company's most important time of the year.

If he is to miss any considerable amount of time, this will be the second time in a space of under a year and a half The Architect has been out of action, as he was forced to miss six months after tearing the ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus in his knee during a match with Kane at a WWE live event in November 2015.

That injury caused Rollins to vacant the WWE title and he ended up missing WrestleMania 32, meaning there is a chance now he could miss The Showcase of the Immortals for the second year in a row.

