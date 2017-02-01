Russell Wilson believes Falcons QB Matt Ryan is rightful MVP

With the NFL Honours show set to take place this Saturday evening before Super Bowl Sunday, everyone is weighing on who they would choose as the MVP in 2016. As it happens, the two front runners are both preparing to play on Sunday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons signal caller Matt Ryan.

So, who better to share his views on the subject than fellow NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII champ Russell Wilson of the Seahawks.

Wilson appeared on Total Access alongside former teammate Michael Robinson and voiced his opinion on who should take home the top award on Saturday.

Article continues below

"I think Matt Ryan, it's been his year," Wilson said.

He continued: "In my opinion, he's probably the MVP, in my opinion, just because of the success that he's had on the football field and how he's overcome from the year before -- he didn't have a great year before -- and he was able to overcome those situations."

Article continues below

The Seattle quarterback's view is one shared widely amongst media members and rightly so; Ryan had a stellar year leading his Falcons to their second ever Super Bowl whilst powering a top ten all time scoring offense.

The ninth-year pro out of Boston College lead the league in quarterback rating (83.3) whilst tallying the second most passing yards and touchdowns, trailing only Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers respectively.

Maybe most importantly for the 31-year-old though, was the fact that he won in the clutch; the postseason. The knocks on Ryan in previous years had been his less than stellar playoff record of 1-4 but two straight wins, and in dominant fashion, have set that debate to rest and could well elevate him to his first MVP award.

As for Wilson, the former Wisconsin Badger had an underwhelming year blighted by niggling injuries that prevented him from being at his improvisational best for a large chunk of the season.

However, the three-time pro bowler does have a unique perspective on this Super Bowl after beating both teams in 2016 inlacing an impressive win over New England in undoubtedly his best performance of the season (348 yards, 3 touchdowns).

In the same outing, Tom Brady had his worst game of 2016 throwing no touchdowns and missing a late two-point attempt to Rob Gronkowski.

Whilst Wilson's team's rather controversial victory over Atlanta was more memorable for the non-call on Julio Jones late in the fourth quarter that could've led to a Falcons win. Contrastingly, Matt Ryan had a significant day against the Legion of Boom firing three scoring passes and outgaining Wilson in the air 335-270.

So, Wilson's opinion is probably one that should be taken note of! However, he did go on to say that he expects the Patriots to be triumphant in Houston because Brady is a "winner and he's won this game obviously several times now."

Will it be Brady or Ryan on Saturday night?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms