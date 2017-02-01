What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Big details of FIFA 18's My Journey mode have been announced

For the first time this year, FIFA 17 players could do more than just a career mode, play online, or construct their Ultimate Team. The inaugural My Journey mode was introduced.

Gamers were able to become Alex Hunter, a young prodigy from Clapham, London trying to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and become a top-flight footballer.

The story is quite narrow in the sense that you can only be Alex Hunter and his story and likeness isn't identifiable with everyone who plays the game.

The 'journey' is also only a season long, and it starts by securing a move to a Premier League club, before being loaned out and eventually returning to play in an F.A. Cup Final.

After that, the journey ends. Players are now hungry to see how far EA can take the mode after some initial success, but it will need to be expanded upon to do so.

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Tom Brady is sports greatest underdog - so why do people hate him?

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

WATCH: What Brock Lesnar did on RAW after it went off air

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Well, according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson during the publisher's Q3 financials, that's exactly what they are going to do.

"FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines," said Wilson.

He added: "Our development team in Vancouver is delivering deeply innovative new experiences across this year's game, including an Ultimate Team, and creating the most emotionally immersive and connected FIFA we have ever produced."

With new characters and storylines, hopefully, gamers will get the chance to create their own character and feel like the journey is truly their own.

If the first edition of the My Journey mode could be criticised for anything, it would be the sole, linear storyline on offer.

In addition, Wilson confirmed that "more than 10 million fans have played The Journey, and FUT players are up nearly 10% year-over-year".

It is clear that the franchise is thriving and the new mode will have certainly offered another dimension for certain gamers. EA CFO Blake Jorgensen also added that "FIFA 17 is on course to be our best-selling FIFA of all time".

It seems like it will only get better.

Topics:
