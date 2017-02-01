What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Seth Rollins.

Samoa Joe sends out cryptic tweet after Seth Rollins' injury confirmed

Seth Rollins has suffered a right knee injury during an ambush by Samoa Joe before the conclusion of Monday night’s Raw.

The Architect was finally on his way to confront Triple H about costing him a shot at the WWE Universal Championship back in August.

Viewers had been waiting for the two to come face to face and lean into their feud on camera with both men present, but it looks like that is still just a dream at this point.

Rollins posted a picture of his knee undergoing a later examination on Twitter today which seems to reaffirm that this is a real injury and should be taken seriously.

WWE cameras were present as the 30-year-old left the Laredo Energy Arena in Texas after the show’s conclusion. No further details on the former champion’s status are available at this time, but he is set to be evaluated later this week.

Samoa Joe wasted no time in getting a shot in on the man that he attacked as he posted a message pointed towards Triple H on Twitter in response to the video of Rollins on crutches.

Lines between this apparent injury and storyline have been blurred and social media is making it all but impossible for fans to determine if this is part of a larger arc or if it is indeed a badly-timed accident.

In the end, the show must go on and the only people that really lose out in this situation are Rollins and the fans who have to wait even longer for his confrontation with the head man.

John Cena
WWE

