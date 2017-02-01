What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

How to easily score directly from a corner-kick on FIFA

Scoring direct from corners is something that is rarely done on a football pitch.

We see it a couple of times a season with many of them coming through luck, rather than judgement.

But have you ever scored directly from a corner on FIFA?

Well, thanks to YouTuber Jee92Edition - brought to our attention by DreamTeam - you could now start finding the back of the net regularly direct from a corner.

So, stop messing around creating your own set piece tactics and follow this tutorial on how to easily score direct from a corner.

Here is is:

Step 1

You need to pick a player with a ‘curve’ attribute of at least 80. The better the curve attribute, the better.

This player may not be your default corner taker so you may need to browse your players to find the best candidate.

You also need to ensure that the kicker will be able to produce an in-swinging corner.

p1b7tdeu44vsvnk21r281bbc10lnd.jpg

Step 2

After picking your player, you need to aim the target just beyond the far post.

p1b7tdhup71q4q118540s1cld1rv0f.jpg

Step 3

You need four full bars of power to score. Anything less, it will be cleared by the defence.

p1b7tdj354mj3jpff4q17r01sklh.jpg

Step 4

The most important part - curve. Use the left analogue to curl the ball towards the goal.

p1b7tdki831cer10ph1mihj981qblj.jpg

If you’ve nailed all four steps, the ball should sail over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net.

If you don’t believe us, just check out Jee92Edition’s video where he scores directly from a corner almost without fail:

So, forgot getting the big boys up from the back to attack the corner, just have a dig. If you nail this, your opponents are going to simply hate giving corners away against you.

Try it out!

