How to easily score directly from a corner-kick on FIFA

Scoring direct from corners is something that is rarely done on a football pitch.

We see it a couple of times a season with many of them coming through luck, rather than judgement.

But have you ever scored directly from a corner on FIFA?

Article continues below

Well, thanks to YouTuber Jee92Edition - brought to our attention by DreamTeam - you could now start finding the back of the net regularly direct from a corner.

So, stop messing around creating your own set piece tactics and follow this tutorial on how to easily score direct from a corner.

Article continues below

Here is is:

Step 1

You need to pick a player with a ‘curve’ attribute of at least 80. The better the curve attribute, the better.

This player may not be your default corner taker so you may need to browse your players to find the best candidate.

You also need to ensure that the kicker will be able to produce an in-swinging corner.

Step 2

After picking your player, you need to aim the target just beyond the far post.

Step 3

You need four full bars of power to score. Anything less, it will be cleared by the defence.

Step 4

The most important part - curve. Use the left analogue to curl the ball towards the goal.

If you’ve nailed all four steps, the ball should sail over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net.

If you don’t believe us, just check out Jee92Edition’s video where he scores directly from a corner almost without fail:

So, forgot getting the big boys up from the back to attack the corner, just have a dig. If you nail this, your opponents are going to simply hate giving corners away against you.

Try it out!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms