Does Carson Palmer want out of the Arizona Cardinals?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer appears to be on the run from his organisation. The former number one overall pick has been considering retiring this offseason due to his age and injuries, and it now seems like Palmer is actively attempting to distance himself from the Cardinals.

According to FOX Sports 910 Phoenix radio, the 37-year-old appears to be on the run.

Although, the fact that the 14 year pro has taken these steps isn't necessarily a sign that he won't be coming back to play in 2017.

Palmer played 15 games in 2016 but failed to rekindle the same kind of success that carried his franchise to an NFC Championship game the previous year whilst propelling him into the MVP discussion.

The former USC Trojan's major statistics were all down on the previous season and his passer rating dropped alarmingly sharply from 104.6 to 87.2, whilst throwing nine fewer touchdowns and three more picks than in 2015.

This dip in production in addition to his age are enough to get the retirement conversation rolling and it appears as though Palmer is seriously considering walking away, despite being under contract through 2018.

With the heightened concerns regarding player safety, particularly at the quarterback position, and a young family, the grind and pains of another season just may not seem worth it to a man who has done it for 14 years now.

Palmer has reportedly taken his kids out of school too which is yet another ominous sign about his intentions.

The Cardinals would probably prefer to know his intentions sooner rather than later though, considering all the draft and free agency preparation their front office will be going through right now.

And, with a certain Tony Romo potentially hitting the open market a, warm weather destination with a stacked roster that is ready to win now like Arizona could be mightily appealing.

What may be even more concerning from Bruce Arians and the Cardinals is the prospect of losing not just Palmer, but franchise stalwart Larry Fitzgerald too.

33-year-old wideout Fitzgerald is coming off his eighth career season of over 1000 yards receiving and can clearly still roll with the best, but has yet to reveal if he will return in 2017.

The 13th year pro has reportedly made a decision on his future but isn't ready to talk openly about it at this moment in time, something that must have general manager Steve Keim and the whole front office sweating.

The future hall of famer has been the cornerstone of the Cardinals organisation for 13 years now since his drafting out of Pittsburgh and the loss of both Fitzgerald and Palmer would be a huge blow to the team.

