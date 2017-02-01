We still haven’t recovered from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s fantastic five-set final at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The two old rivals went head-to-head on the Rod Laver Arena for the first Grand Slam title of 2017. For three hours and 38 minutes, it felt like 2008 all over again.

We may never get another Federer-Nadal meeting in a major final. They were there largely thanks to premature exits from the world’s top two players, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, and both are on the wrong side of 30.

Article continues below

So we should be glad that this one was an epic. The Swiss took the trophy, beating the 2009 winner 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

It’s been a long time coming for Federer. His last Grand Slam was at Wimbledon in 2012, but Djokovic and Murray’s rise, plus recurring injuries, kept him on 17 for four-and-a-half years.

Article continues below

Yet the 35-year-old was willing to share the trophy with Nadal, if he was allowed to.

"Tennis is a tough sport," Federer said, via the Mirror. "There are no draws. If there were I would have been happy to accept one tonight and share it with Rafa.

“Everybody says they work very hard - I do the same - but I try not to shout about it. I'd like to thank my team. It's been a different last six months. I didn't think I'd make it but here I am."

Nadal is back

While there was a sense of ‘this could be his last win’ with Federer, Nadal looks set to play a major role in the big tournaments for years to come. He’s endured some wretched years of late, but the pace and power was back in Melbourne.

The 30-year-old showcased great toughness in the five-set semi-final win over Grigor Dimitrov. And he breezed past the third seed, Milos Raonic, in straight sets in the round before.

There’s no doubt Nadal will be a serious threat to Murray and Djokovic if he can build on his momentum.

Nadal was incredibly focused vs Raonic

One moment in that game against Raonic, a 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 win, showcased just how focussed Nadal can be when he’s locked in. Facing a serve from the Canadian in the opening game of the match, a moth flew right into his eye.

Many in that situation would have been knocked right off their stride. Some might have even asked Raonic to delay his serve.

But not Nadal. He shrugged the moth away and resumed eyeing Raonic at the opposite end of the court.

Video: Moth flies into Nadal's eye

Quite unbelievable.

How many Grand Slams will Rafa Nadal win in 2017? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms