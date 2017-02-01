There is absolutely no love lost between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers even though it has been nearly seven years since the two last met in the NBA Finals.

Both fanbases relish any and all opportunities to bash the opposing side over pretty much anything as this would definitely qualify as the most heated rivalry in NBA history.

Now, the Lakers have stolen back a little-known record from the C’s with their win against the Denver Nuggets last night.

Los Angeles retook the NBA All-Time regular season wins record at 3,252 with their most recent victory and slid Boston back to second.

The two franchises are numbers one and two in total championships won with the Purple and Gold trailing their Beantown counterparts 16 to 17.

Neither team figures to win a championship anytime soon, but the storied series between the two in the Finals feature some of the most beloved moments in NBA lore.

Boston finds itself in a much better position to compete for championships at the moment with an All-Star in Isaiah Thomas.

L.A. doesn’t lag very far behind with new head coach Luke Walton and a roster full of young talent ready to bring the next era of greatness to the Staples Center.

For now though, both will have to fight over smaller records like this until their titanic clash reaches the biggest stage again.