Earlier today, WWE broke the news that Seth Rollins had picked up a knee injury after the events of Monday Night Raw earlier in the week.

During the show, Rollins was making his way down to the ring to confront Triple H when he was attacked by Samoa Joe before entering the squared circle. A beatdown of The Architect ensued by The Destroyer while The Game made his way back up the ramp.

This segment may have caused a legitimate knee injury to the former Shield member, and he and Joe may have been aware of the extent of it while they were performing on Monday night.

If you listen closely to the video below, you may be able to hear Joe talk to Rollins while he has The Architect in a choke hold to see if he is okay.

If you can't make out what they are saying, Joe asks Rollins: "Are you okay?" to which he replies: "I hope so."

Rollins' injury, if legit, has major implications on WrestleMania 33 later this year, as it has been speculated for some time now that he would be facing Triple H at the show.

The events of last weekend at NXT Takeover as well what happened on Raw this past week were all put in place to begin the build up towards an eventual match between the two, but those plans now appear to be off the table if the former Shield member has to spend time on the sidelines.

The Architect recently tweeted out a photo of his knee in a medical sleeve with a caption saying: "Wish I could say it was just a bad dream," which only further increases the chances of this being a legit injury. Fans will most likely have to watch a WrestleMania that won't feature Rollins for the second year in a row.

