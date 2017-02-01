What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins.

Watch: Seth Rollins may have been aware of extent of his knee injury on Raw

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Earlier today, WWE broke the news that Seth Rollins had picked up a knee injury after the events of Monday Night Raw earlier in the week.

During the show, Rollins was making his way down to the ring to confront Triple H when he was attacked by Samoa Joe before entering the squared circle. A beatdown of The Architect ensued by The Destroyer while The Game made his way back up the ramp.

This segment may have caused a legitimate knee injury to the former Shield member, and he and Joe may have been aware of the extent of it while they were performing on Monday night.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

If you listen closely to the video below, you may be able to hear Joe talk to Rollins while he has The Architect in a choke hold to see if he is okay.

If you can't make out what they are saying, Joe asks Rollins: "Are you okay?" to which he replies: "I hope so."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admits to brilliant Michael Jackson Super Bowl story

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admits to brilliant Michael Jackson Super Bowl story

Seth Rollins tweets photo of injury and WWE fans are in meltdown [Photo]

Seth Rollins tweets photo of injury and WWE fans are in meltdown [Photo]

WWE confirm Seth Rollins injury - the details have WWE fans very worried

WWE confirm Seth Rollins injury - the details have WWE fans very worried

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Rollins' injury, if legit, has major implications on WrestleMania 33 later this year, as it has been speculated for some time now that he would be facing Triple H at the show.

The events of last weekend at NXT Takeover as well what happened on Raw this past week were all put in place to begin the build up towards an eventual match between the two, but those plans now appear to be off the table if the former Shield member has to spend time on the sidelines.

The Architect recently tweeted out a photo of his knee in a medical sleeve with a caption saying: "Wish I could say it was just a bad dream," which only further increases the chances of this being a legit injury. Fans will most likely have to watch a WrestleMania that won't feature Rollins for the second year in a row.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again