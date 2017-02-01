Amanda Nunes has been criticised by many fans and other competitors for how she behaved after she defeated Ronda Rousey to retain her UFC bantamweight championship.

Rousey was speculated to have a major comeback moment on a huge stage but was absolutely destroyed by the current champion in 48 seconds.

Social media had a field day with the former champion's one sided defeat and Nunes gladly added fuel to the fire with multiple Instagram quotes and incendiary comments to the press about the woman that she beat into submission.

More than a month later, she is offering an apology to Rousey and sounds like she understands just how difficult the loss was on her adversary.

She wrote: “Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda.

"I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do. I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women. #respect”

That sounds like a night and day difference from the woman who was posting memes of her opponent in a baby stroller after the win. Rousey was already in a bad place before the fight and the loss probably multiplied her issues a thousandfold.

Hopefully, Rousey can see those words and they can offer her some peace.

