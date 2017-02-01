As far as the title race is concerned, Chelsea are sitting pretty.

Since his arrival, Antonio Conte has taken the Premier League by storm and has propelled the Blues to a breathtaking nine-point lead. Furthermore, the Italian has made great strides in revitalising the form of Eden Hazard.

He proves a player who, despite Chelsea’s lead, is fearful of two title rivals in particular, however. While looking over his shoulder is certainly wise, the pair he fears most proves both surprising and curious.

Title race

What a change 12 months makes. Hazard has risen from a player taking five months to score his first goal of the season to an inspired winger with 11 strikes and seven assists to his name already this campaign.

It proves a broad purple patch, which is reflected by the team itself. Chelsea have won 15 of their last 17 league games and only Tottenham have put them to the sword since September 24.

Nevertheless, amid all his goals and assists, Hazard remains cautious.

In an interview with Thierry Henry – one of his international coaches with Belgium – the 26-year-old outlined whom Chelsea should fear the most. It makes difficult reading for fans of Tottenham, Manchester City and even Liverpool.

As per Sky Sports, the Belgian stated: "I think Arsenal and Manchester United [are the biggest title rivals].

"United had a bad first part of the season and I think for a couple of games now, they played well. They drew against Stoke, but they have good players and the squad is very good. The manager is good, so they will be second or third.

"Tottenham also are strong. We lost there, but for me it is more Manchester United. They are more experienced. That is my opinion, maybe I'm wrong."

Yes, maybe you are wrong, Eden. After all, it proves rather curious that he wouldn’t name the side with the smallest points deficit to the Blues.

Questionable choices

In fact, Hazard’s picks sit third and sixth in the table. Arsenal are on the back of a 2-1 embarrassment at home to Watford and United – in spite of a resurgence – remain a hearty 15-points from the top of the pile.

The emissions of Manchester City and Liverpool may be understandable given their tumultuous recent performances, yet Spurs must feel aggrieved. Not only did they defeat Chelsea, but have lost fewer league games than the Blues this season.

The hoards of football fans on Twitter seem to agree, too. It appears that supporters are not just bemused by the selections but feel necessary to call Hazard out on them.

Here are the pick of the tweets:

Ultimately though, Hazard’s concerns will prove utterly redundant if they continue to race towards the title. After all, as long as the wins continue to filter through, then it won’t be long until nobody can mount a claim as a title rival.

It may be a harder pill to swallow for some, but Chelsea seem unstoppable at the moment. It’s doubtful that Simon Mignolet’s penalty saving abilities will serve to quell the fantastic side assembled by Conte.

Do you think anybody can beat Chelsea to the Premier League title? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

