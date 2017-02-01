When you think about the players that run the furthest in the Premier League, Adam Lallana is probably the first name that springs to mind.

The Liverpool midfielder has broken plenty of Premier League records this season with the distance he has covered. He is a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s pressing style with his constant closing down of defenders.

And the 28-year-old has also improved his ability on the ball, rather than just running around. He’s scored seven goals in 19 Premier League appearances and has been instrumental in Liverpool’s title challenge.

But how does he run around for 90 minutes and regularly do it every match?

Wth Klopp’s side playing nine matches in January, the Reds fell apart as they struggled to deal with the heavily congested fixture schedule. But that didn’t stop Lallana from running constantly throughout the bad run.

And now, you too can run as much as Lallana in a match. Well kind of.

That’s because he’s revealed exactly what he eats in a single day. The former Southampton star explained what he digested in the 24 hours between finishing his New Year’s Eve match against Manchester City and before playing Sunderland two days later.

"I can't stress enough how important nutrition is in football,” he said before detailing what he ate.

Here it is:

- A plate of pasta straight after the City game in the dressing room

- Another, even bigger plate of pasta with some meat at 10.30pm after he gets home

- Toast in bed when he wakes up

- Weetabix and a banana at 10am

- Two Bacon and egg sandwiches made by his Dad at midday

- Chicken on crispbread, a yoghurt and a protein shake at the training ground at 3pm

- Pasta, chicken and veg after a recovery training session

- Two large sandwiches packed with meat and a yoghurt after arriving at the team hotel in Sunderland at 8.30pm

It’s just as well that Lallana runs more than anyone else or else he’d be pretty fat!

