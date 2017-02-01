What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lallana.

Adam Lallana explains what he eats in a single day that enables him to run around

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When you think about the players that run the furthest in the Premier League, Adam Lallana is probably the first name that springs to mind.

The Liverpool midfielder has broken plenty of Premier League records this season with the distance he has covered. He is a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s pressing style with his constant closing down of defenders.

And the 28-year-old has also improved his ability on the ball, rather than just running around. He’s scored seven goals in 19 Premier League appearances and has been instrumental in Liverpool’s title challenge.

Article continues below

But how does he run around for 90 minutes and regularly do it every match?

Wth Klopp’s side playing nine matches in January, the Reds fell apart as they struggled to deal with the heavily congested fixture schedule. But that didn’t stop Lallana from running constantly throughout the bad run.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admits to brilliant Michael Jackson Super Bowl story

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admits to brilliant Michael Jackson Super Bowl story

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Seth Rollins tweets photo of injury and WWE fans are in meltdown [Photo]

Seth Rollins tweets photo of injury and WWE fans are in meltdown [Photo]

Watch: Seth Rollins asked by Samoa Joe on RAW if he's ok - replies with 3 words

Watch: Seth Rollins asked by Samoa Joe on RAW if he's ok - replies with 3 words

Watch: Simon Mignolet reacted when Diego Costa approached him after penalty miss

Watch: Simon Mignolet reacted when Diego Costa approached him after penalty miss

N’Golo Kante's ridiculous stats v Liverpool include a new 2016-17 PL record

N’Golo Kante's ridiculous stats v Liverpool include a new 2016-17 PL record

And now, you too can run as much as Lallana in a match. Well kind of.

That’s because he’s revealed exactly what he eats in a single day. The former Southampton star explained what he digested in the 24 hours between finishing his New Year’s Eve match against Manchester City and before playing Sunderland two days later.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

"I can't stress enough how important nutrition is in football,” he said before detailing what he ate.

Here it is:

- A plate of pasta straight after the City game in the dressing room

- Another, even bigger plate of pasta with some meat at 10.30pm after he gets home

- Toast in bed when he wakes up

- Weetabix and a banana at 10am

- Two Bacon and egg sandwiches made by his Dad at midday

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SWANSEA

- Chicken on crispbread, a yoghurt and a protein shake at the training ground at 3pm

- Pasta, chicken and veg after a recovery training session

- Two large sandwiches packed with meat and a yoghurt after arriving at the team hotel in Sunderland at 8.30pm

It’s just as well that Lallana runs more than anyone else or else he’d be pretty fat!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Adam Lallana
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again