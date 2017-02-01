Rajon Rondo has caused quite a stir in his own locker room over the last couple weeks after his responses to Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade’s criticism of the younger members of the roster.

Now one of those young players is stepping up to not only support the partially exiled point guard, but is absolutely raving about his effect on the locker room.

Nikola Mirotic told the Chicago Tribune that the well-traveled floor general may be the best teammate that he has ever had.

He said: “I feel so comfortable with him and I think all the young guys do. He’s very honest. He’s talking all the time, supporting before the game, after the game, during the practice. He’s always postive. Even if something is not going well, he’s trying to help young players.

“As soon as I met him, he was great to me. We had a positive connection with each other. For me, it’s a big pleasure to play with him, especially going through the tough times.”

So much strong praise would make anyone feel welcomed and like a crucial part of a tightly knit unit, but the timing of these comments is bizarre.

Chicago is in a rough spot as we approach the halfway mark of the season and they desperately need to string together some wins to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

As much as the young players might “love” Rondo, he has only added to the “distractions” present around the Bulls and everyone is going to have to play better to sort this season out.