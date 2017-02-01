What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

John Cena could be involved in mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33

John Cena is currently the WWE champion for the 16th time in his career, but he is expected to lose that title next weekend at the Elimination Chamber and not face Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

Recent rumors have suggested he isn't expected to face The Undertaker at The Showcase of the Immortals either, with the idea that he will, in fact, face a SmackDown superstar instead at the event, with most people suggesting it will be Baron Corbin.

However, more speculated has now emerged proposing The Leader of the Cenation could be facing someone entirely different at the show, in a completely different scenario.

According to Cageside Seats: "The plan for WrestleMania is John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz & Maryse."

This certainly would be very interesting as it is not that often you see mixed tag team matches in the WWE, nevermind on one of their biggest pay-per-views of the year and involving the top star within the whole company.

There is also a suggestion that this could be Nikki's last match for the WWE because she is having issues with her neck. It might be the last request of her's to wrestle alongside her boyfriend before she retires.

This might be a surprising match, but it should go down well with fans as it not only keeps Cena out of the main event - which is expected to be Orton vs Bray Wyatt for the WWE title - but also gives him a good opponent in The Miz.

With the wrestling experience of Maryse and Nikki as well being very accomplished in-ring performers with several Divas titles between them, it should turn out to be one of the best mixed tag team matches we have seen in recent years.

It's probably going to end with a Cena-Bella win due to the fact The Fearless One could be bowing out of the business, but it still should be an entertaining match because of the performers involved. 

John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
The Miz
Wrestlemania

