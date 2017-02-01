Being LeBron James’ son must be pretty amazing.

Not only does 12-year-old LeBron James Jr. look like a mirror image of his dad at the same age, but he also possesses a versatile skill set despite the fact that he’s in middle school.

Before you watch his new highlight video below, it’s important to note a couple of things.

First, he already received basketball scholarship offers from both Duke and Kentucky.

Secondly, he’s probably already better than most amateur adult players. Take a look for yourself.

What’s most evident is how much his game resembles his father’s.

Not only can he knock down shots and score at will if he wanted to, but he consistently finds the open man and isn’t afraid to share the ball with his teammates.

Also towering over most other kids his age, it’s obvious that he was taught to play every position on both sides of the court, which also takes after his dad. Despite that size, his ball-handling skills are off the charts for his age.

Quite surprisingly, James Jr. doesn’t wear his father’s No. 23 when he takes the court. According to John Reid of NOLA.com, the youngster wears No. 0 in honor of his favorite NBA player: Russell Westbrook.

Didn’t see that coming.

After LeBron retires (likely around the age of 40), it doesn’t seem like we will have to wait very long after before his son takes over the spotlight.

While he’s just 12 and a lot can happen from now until then, if he’s anything like his dad from both a physical and mental perspective on the court, he will be extremely successful.