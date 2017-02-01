Wrestlers, boxers and mixed martial artists all have to make sure that they stay on top of their weight to continue competing in their respective weight classes.

Chris Weidman is a former middleweight champion in the UFC that has had to make weight plenty of times to ensure that he could participate in various bouts.

He recently shared a story over at Champions MMA on his personal blog about a time that he had to cut 35 pound in 10 days in order to make weight for a fight.

Five years ago, he had to get down to 185 pounds from 220 in order to take on Demian Maia and frantically tried to cut the weight in any way that he could.

The All-American wrote: “I was really coming down from like 220 pounds, and the grilled chicken and vegetables and rice -- what you eat when you’re really strict -- weren’t doing the trick. I literally started eating just a spoonful of peanut butter every couple hours, and then I started going delirious.”

“I was ready to push through. I almost felt like I was dying. I blacked out, I fell on to towels in the sauna, I couldn’t even talk, but I finally made the weight. To this day, it’s still one of my most proud moments.”

Weidman's entire account is harrowing and he is lucky that he didn’t have any serious injuries due to exhaustion or other complications.

At the time, these extreme measure were his lifeline to reach a top-five ranking in the sport.

Losing all that weight was worth it in the end, but he likely wouldn’t do it again if given the choice.

