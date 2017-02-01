What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Luis Suarez scores brilliant solo goal for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Many people consider Luis Suarez to be the best striker in world football. And it’s hard to argue with them, isn’t it?

The Barcelona star has scored an incredible 105 goals in 125 appearances since signing from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

At that time, the £70 million transfer fee seemed steep. Right now, it looks an absolute bargain.

And Suarez showed everyone once again exactly why there isn’t a forward better than him right now.

With Barca taking on Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Vincente Calderon, they knew it would be tough ask to beat Diego Simeone’s side.

However, with the likes of Suarez in your side, you're always capable of scoring.

And it was Suarez that opened the scoring with an outrageous solo goal.

After just seven minutes, Suarez picked up the ball on the halfway line, beat Diego Godin and Stefan Savic for pace before finishing past Miguel Angel Moya.

It was simply brilliant.

And Twitter absolutely loved it. Check out the best reaction:

Barcelona will identify the Copa del Rey as their best chance to win a trophy this season. They’re four points behind Real Madrid in the league having played an extra game and face a tough match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

If they do manage to find their way best Atleti in this semi-final, they know they will meet Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final.

With Suarez in this kind of form, you’d really expect them to go on and lift the trophy.

