Football

Crouch revives his trademark celebration..

Peter Crouch revives the robot dance after scoring 100th Premier League goal

Football News
The moment has finally arrived – Peter Crouch is a Premier League goal-scoring centurion.

In his 418th appearance, the ex-England international has found the net for the 100th time in the world’s most competitive league. It’s quite the achievement for a man who isn’t your conventional athlete.

Nevertheless, one thing Crouch certainly isn’t lacking is popularity. Whether you’re a Stoke City fan or not, you can’t help but love the 36-year-old.

One of the reasons behind this lovability proves his brilliant celebrations and – to be specific – his impeccable dance moves. Over the years we’ve seen him imitating a crab, pulling a rope and, of course, the robot.

It proves the last of those maneuvers that has illustrated his career the finest and will live longest in the memory.

This is despite the fact he hadn’t dusted off the robot for almost an entire decade. That was, until today.

Upon scoring his landmark goal at the Bet365 Stadium and to give Stoke the lead over Everton, Crouch was in the mood for fan appeasement. It may only have been a far-post tap-in, yet the robot came out nonetheless.

Moreover, the 36-year-old hadn’t lost his rhythmic touch. It was just as special as when Hungary and Jamaica were on the receiving end of it in Crouch’s international hey day.

The cult hero’s 100th Premier League goal and the proceeding celebration can be seen below:

It sees Crouch enter a club of players that includes incredible goal scorers such as Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. In fact, the 36-year-old is now level with no other than Matt le Tissier.

Supporters on Twitter are somewhat excited too. Here are the pick of the tweets:

Given his current form and first-team exposure too, there’s no reason to suggest that his Everton strike will prove his last. After all, you can’t argue with four goals in five league games.

For the robot alone though, Crouch deserves prominent praise.

Do you think Peter Crouch is a Premier League legend? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Topics:
England Football
Peter Crouch
Liverpool
Stoke City
Football
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur

