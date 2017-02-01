There’s nobody quite like Ronaldinho and there’s nobody who doesn’t like the man.

After all, not only was the Brazilian a world-class footballer but a genuinely nice guy who played the beautiful game with a smile on his face. Therefore, when the legend speaks, it’s certainly worth listening to.

That considered, Ronaldinho has singled out two young Premier League stars for some special praise. The pair may not be short of trophies and accolades, yet this compliment will certainly feel like another.

Special praise

In an interview with FourFourTwo, the ex-Barcelona man was discussing what it was like to inspire players. After all, his two consecutive FIFA World Player of the Year awards should stand as inspiration in themselves.

With an endless arsenal of tricks and skills too, he truly is a role model when it comes to aspiring professionals. Moreover, even seasoned stars can look up to a man with a World Cup and Champions League in his back pocket.

Ronaldinho seems to enjoy the status too and finds it rather humbling.

The current Fluminese midfielder explained: “It’s very emotional for me to inspire world-class players – people like Pogba and Sterling, they are already among the best and it’s great to see them scoring the goals that make people love the sport even more.”

So, amid all this, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling get the nod of approval. It proves rather exciting for English football given that they both grace the Premier League and are 23-years-old or younger.

From Ronaldinho’s words though, the duo have big futures to look forward to and could rise to be some of the game’s biggest names. Maybe one will even follow in the Brazilian’s footsteps and win a Ballon d’Or.

Pogba has certainly flown out the blocks when it comes to a career in football, after all. The Frenchman is the sport’s most expensive ever player and is settling in at arguably the world’s biggest club.

Sterling too, at just the age of 22, has already plied his trade at domestic giants such as Liverpool and Manchester City. Under Pep Guardiola, the winger has kicked on and promises much.

World-class may prove a stretch at the moment, at least in the case of Sterling, yet only time will tell. In addition, it’d be hard to contest the fact that Ronaldinho knows talent when he sees it.

Special goal

Ronaldinho didn’t confine his praise to Pogba and Sterling though. Another Premier League youngster got a mention and that man proves Dele Alli.

The Spurs starlet was brought up in conversation as regards his wonder goal away to Crystal Palace last season. His brilliant flick and volley bagged him the Match of the Day Goal of the Season award, after all.

In light of this, Ronaldinho stated: “I saw Dele Alli’s goal last year and it looked like a goal I would like to score – there is just no explanation for goals like that.

“It’s thrilling to inspire someone to score such a great goal; I can barely put it into words.”

It certainly screamed Ronaldinho and Alli finished with Brazilian style, even if it was at Selhurst Park and not the Maracana.

Anyway though, supporters can take comfort in the fact that a legend sees the Premier League and its future in safe hands.

