Last week was an eventful one for the Chicago Bulls and not in the way that you would suspect with two great players like Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

The two stars publicly questioned the effort level and commitment of their teammates while inadvertently igniting a firestorm as Rajon Rondo shot down their accusations.

Chicago’s record dipped below .500 and the front office was rushing to put out the public relations and perceptions fire that stemmed from all the comments made by the team’s leaders.

A recent reported rumour from ESPN now making the rounds is that the Bulls threatened to bench Butler for Tony Snell if he didn’t accept the four-year $44 million contract extension that was offered to him during the Summer of 2014.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jimmy Buckets stepped to the microphone himself and cleared the air in the direct fashion that people expect out of the soft-spoken All-Star.

He effectively blasted it and said that the past was in the past and that all he was focused on now rather than past negotiations that he hadn’t even heard about.

Chi-Town brass has to be happy about how tame his response was in light of what has gone down in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, it does hint at some of the unspoken unease present inside the halls of the United Center and the only way to diffuse that will be to win games like Butler is trying to do.