Ever since LeBron James publicly expressed his concern for the lack of playmakers on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster, the organization has made it apparent that they will do everything they can to find the best possible for for their superstar.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that free agents Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Lance Stephenson and Jordan Farmar were among the group of players brought in to work out for the club.

Since Cleveland has one roster spot open and can easily open up another if they waive the recently-injured Chris Anderson, these free agents have an opportunity to join one of the NBA’s top teams and contribute right away.

It’s also important to point out that the Cavaliers have also recently been linked to trade discussions for Philadelphia 76ers point guard T.J. McConnell and Dallas Mavericks point guard Deron Williams.

However, a familiar name surprisingly came out of the woodwork to proclaim his desire to re-join the organization: Baron Davis.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the 37-year-old point guard is very interested despite playing just six games in the D-League last year.

He averaged just 12.8 points and 3.5 assists over 22.5 minutes in those games, too, which is far from desirable at that level.

In the 2010-2011 season, Davis played 15 games (nine starts) for the Cavaliers and put up 13.9 points and 6.1 assists per contest in 25.3 minutes per contest.

In 2011-2012, his last professional experience in the NBA, Davis was limited to just 29 games (14 starts) for the New York Knicks. In 20.5 minutes per game, he shot an abysmal 37 percent from the field for 6.1 points with 4.7 assists per contest.

But, for much of his career, he was a dominant player in the league. Check out some of his career highlights below and you’ll recall just how productive he was.

However, it’d take a leap of faith for Cleveland to give him a chance, especially with a number of other guards working out for them on Wednesday. Not only has Davis been out of action at the NBA level for a long time, but he was far from productive in his last seasons.

But, as with anything that the eccentric Davis is involved in, it’s fun to think about.