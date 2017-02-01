What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping accuses Yoel Romero of cheating in his UFC 205 fight

Michael Bisping is scheduled to defend his UFC Middleweight championship at some point later this year against the number one contender in the division, Yoel Romero.

While Bisping is waiting for his knee to heal, he is studying up on his upcoming opponent, watching his previous fight against Chris Weidman at UFC 205, the fight which he won to put him next in line to face the British fighter.

The middleweight champion was quick to point out what the Cuban did during the fight against the American which may actually be cheating.

Before the start of the second round, Bisping pointed out that Romero's corner had just covered the fighter in water, saying they had done it in order to get some extra time before the beginning of the next round.

He said: "We see here Yoel Romero once again doing his cheating techniques. ‘Look at him, his corner have covered him in water. He’s going, ‘I don’t know what’s going on buddy, what are you talking about, I haven’t done anything.’ His corner practically poured a bucket of water on him at the end of the round to get some extra time so he could get his breath."

He went on to insult the Cuban fighter further by saying: "Look at him, with his little short, pathetic arms. Come on buddy, swing at fresh air. See you soon."

Romero ended up winning the fight with a third-round knockout via a flying knee and punches and was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts alongside Conor McGregor, who defeated Eddie Alverez for the UFC Lightweight title later on in the pay-per-view.

UFC 205: Weidman v Romero

Earlier in 2016, the number one contender for the middleweight title was suspended for six months after failing a USADA drug test, as well as a two-month suspension from the NYSAC for leaving the cage right after defeating Weidman.

Fingers crossed UFC arranges a date for these two to meet inside the octagon is announced soon, as it's bound to be a fantastic fight with great build up if this video is anything to go by.

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Michael Bisping

