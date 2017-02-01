What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Messi.

Lionel Messi scores screamer for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona would have probably taken a draw from their Copa del Rey semi final first-leg clash against Atletico Madrid.

Luis Enrique’s side would have been satisfied to be all level after 90 minutes at the Vicente Calderon to take back to Camp Nou next week.

But try telling their players that.

Article continues below

Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a magnificent individual goal after just six minutes to give Barca the perfect start.

But Lionel Messi wasn’t going to allow his teammate to receive all of the plaudits.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Steelers president gives important update on Ben Roethlisberger's future

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admits to brilliant Michael Jackson Super Bowl story

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admits to brilliant Michael Jackson Super Bowl story

Watch: Seth Rollins asked by Samoa Joe on RAW if he's ok - replies with 3 words

Watch: Seth Rollins asked by Samoa Joe on RAW if he's ok - replies with 3 words

Seth Rollins tweets photo of injury and WWE fans are in meltdown [Photo]

Seth Rollins tweets photo of injury and WWE fans are in meltdown [Photo]

Watch: Simon Mignolet reacted when Diego Costa approached him after penalty miss

Watch: Simon Mignolet reacted when Diego Costa approached him after penalty miss

Watch: Luis Suarez’s angry reaction when Neymar arrived late for training

Watch: Luis Suarez’s angry reaction when Neymar arrived late for training

Just after the half-hour mark, the Argentine superstar received the ball 25-yards out with plenty of Atleti shirts between him and the goal.

That didn’t deter him, though, as he let rip with an incredible strike that struck the post before going in.

Take a look:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

The La Liga title may be slipping away from Barca but it seems they are determined to win at least one trophy this season. With them 2-0 up in their away leg against Atleti, they have one foot in the final.

If they do finish off the job, they know they face Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final - two sides that they will fancy their chances against.

Despite being four points behind Real Madrid having played an extra match in the league, their star man has been in fantastic form this campaign.

FBL-ESP-CUP-ATLETICO-BARCELONA

Messi has shrugged off the disappointment of losing out to Cristiano Ronaldo in the end of season gongs and has begun 2017 on fire.

His 29 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions demonstrate just how good he’s been this season and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Great news for Barcelona, not great news for defenders in Spain.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Gerard Pique
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again