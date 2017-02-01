Barcelona would have probably taken a draw from their Copa del Rey semi final first-leg clash against Atletico Madrid.

Luis Enrique’s side would have been satisfied to be all level after 90 minutes at the Vicente Calderon to take back to Camp Nou next week.

But try telling their players that.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a magnificent individual goal after just six minutes to give Barca the perfect start.

But Lionel Messi wasn’t going to allow his teammate to receive all of the plaudits.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Argentine superstar received the ball 25-yards out with plenty of Atleti shirts between him and the goal.

That didn’t deter him, though, as he let rip with an incredible strike that struck the post before going in.

Take a look:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

The La Liga title may be slipping away from Barca but it seems they are determined to win at least one trophy this season. With them 2-0 up in their away leg against Atleti, they have one foot in the final.

If they do finish off the job, they know they face Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final - two sides that they will fancy their chances against.

Despite being four points behind Real Madrid having played an extra match in the league, their star man has been in fantastic form this campaign.

Messi has shrugged off the disappointment of losing out to Cristiano Ronaldo in the end of season gongs and has begun 2017 on fire.

His 29 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions demonstrate just how good he’s been this season and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Great news for Barcelona, not great news for defenders in Spain.

