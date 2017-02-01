LeBron James’ quest for a playmaker, Charles Barkley’s comments about those desires and the three-time champion's response to the Turner Sports analyst have consumed the sports news media cycle for last few days.

Cleveland struggled throughout January as they finished the first month of 2017 with a record of 7-8 in 2017. If the championship honeymoon wasn’t over at the beginning of the season on ring night, it has come and that period is cold and in the ground.

The King leads the NBA in minutes played per game in his 14th season in the league, when conserving his energy and miles was so important coming into the season. After an impressive victory on Christmas Day, they have looked like shells of the strong team they were in 2016.

If there was concrete evidence of how fed-up LBJ is with all of the constant criticism leveled at him after exceeding each and every expectation set forth for him, his comments about Barkley were as much as we could ask for.

His tone eschews one important thing from those comments that get lost in his frustration. The Akron native said: “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game.”

This is so important because, off the court, he has been nothing short of a remarkable role model and absolute template for giving back to his community throughout his career in both Miami and in Northeast Ohio.

Before Wednesday night’s game against the Timberwolves, James will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports Award from the NAACP. The forward is no stranger to these types of honors as he was recently named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

An award that is presented to: “individuals in sports for their high achievement in athletics and contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.”

No one could come up with a better summary of the 32-year-old if they tried. He has helped countless children in his hometown through his LeBron James Family Foundation, which he founded in 2004.

In 2011, the All-Star confronted the challenge of high school dropout rates there head-on and launched an “I PROMISE Network” between school administrators and students which has led to dramatic improvements in attendance and quality of work in the area.

Not to mention, he has partnered with The University of Akron to guarantee college educations for thousands of Akron Public School students that complete his foundation’s programs and meet academic and philanthropic criteria.

All of these accomplishments matter just as much, if not more than anything he will ever do on the court for the remainder of his career.

Losing sight of the importance of what he does off the court is a mistake and critics should take note of that when discussing the man rather than taking aim when it is convenient.

Passing has often been called LeBron’s greatest strength and his off the court assists dwarf even his brilliant resume.