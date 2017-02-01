WWE have recently announced a big match for Kevin Owens at an upcoming SmackDown Live event at Madison Square Garden on March 12.

No, K.O. isn't being traded to SmackDown Live, but he will be competing in a very interesting Universal championship match at the event in around six weeks time.

His opponent for that match? None other than Brock Lesnar.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

WWE announced, according to NoDQ, that: "Kevin Owens will finally get to meet Brock Lesnar for the first-time ever at the upcoming SmackDown brand WWE Live Event," with the match being advertised as a 'special attraction'.

The company is also advertising several other matches for the event including John Cena vs Bray Wyatt for the WWE title, Randy Orton vs Luke Harper, and a triple threat match for the Intercontinental championship between Dean Ambrose, The Miz, and Baron Corbin.

Article continues below

It's interesting to note that this match between Owens and Lesnar is scheduled to take place a week after Fastlane on March 5, RAW's last pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33 later this year. K.O. is rumored to defend his title at the show, meaning he might not be Universal champion when he enters his match against The Beast.

However, it is Goldberg, not Lesnar, that is speculated to be winning the Universal title at Fastlane and walk into WrestleMania as champion. It is strange as well that Brock is billed first on the match at MSG, and not Owens, the current title holder.

Perhaps this is, therefore, an indication that it will be The Beast Incarnate that defeats K.O. at Fastlane for the title, and not Goldberg, setting up a rematch between the two before he takes on the former WCW icon at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms