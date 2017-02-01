What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Kevin Owens booked to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title week after Fastlane

WWE have recently announced a big match for Kevin Owens at an upcoming SmackDown Live event at Madison Square Garden on March 12.

No, K.O. isn't being traded to SmackDown Live, but he will be competing in a very interesting Universal championship match at the event in around six weeks time.

His opponent for that match? None other than Brock Lesnar.

WWE announced, according to NoDQ, that: "Kevin Owens will finally get to meet Brock Lesnar for the first-time ever at the upcoming SmackDown brand WWE Live Event," with the match being advertised as a 'special attraction'.

The company is also advertising several other matches for the event including John Cena vs Bray Wyatt for the WWE title, Randy Orton vs Luke Harper, and a triple threat match for the Intercontinental championship between Dean Ambrose, The Miz, and Baron Corbin.

It's interesting to note that this match between Owens and Lesnar is scheduled to take place a week after Fastlane on March 5, RAW's last pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33 later this year. K.O. is rumored to defend his title at the show, meaning he might not be Universal champion when he enters his match against The Beast.

However, it is Goldberg, not Lesnar, that is speculated to be winning the Universal title at Fastlane and walk into WrestleMania as champion. It is strange as well that Brock is billed first on the match at MSG, and not Owens, the current title holder.

Perhaps this is, therefore, an indication that it will be The Beast Incarnate that defeats K.O. at Fastlane for the title, and not Goldberg, setting up a rematch between the two before he takes on the former WCW icon at The Showcase of the Immortals.

John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Wrestlemania

