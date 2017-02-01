It’s fair to say Zlatan Ibrahimovic is enjoying life at Manchester United.

The Swede has emphatically proven that he can succeed in the Premier League and is one strike away from leading the goal scoring charts. Therefore, it’s no surprise that United are potentially lining up a contract extension for their prize forward.

That being said, Ibrahimovic is still thinking about life beyond Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed just that. In fact, the 35-year-old’s next destination might not be as secretive as you would think.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Perfect start

When Ibrahimovic finally made his move to the Premier League last summer, supporters were both rapturous and curious. After all, he has flourished in so many leagues, but how would he fair amid the unique physicality of English football?

The answer to the question is rather well. Under the wing of Jose Mourinho, the forward has notched up 19 goals in all competitions.

Article continues below

The constant run of fixtures is yet to take its toll too, despite the fact Ibrahimovic is comfortably into his thirties. He already has 30 appearances this season and seems simply irreplaceable in the Red Devils’ starting line-up.

You could argue that United are becoming too reliant on their star man and, consequently, the fact he has mere months left on his contract is a cause for concern.

Given his repertoire of clubs in the past, there would be no shortage of potential suitors if United weren’t to extend his stay also. Besides, this is a man who has plied his trade at Inter Milan, Barcelona, Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain.

Even if the rumours are true though and Ibrahimovic does sign a new contract, he will walk away from Old Trafford one day.

Whether that proves this summer or in one or two years time, however, it appears that the 35-year-old won’t be jumping to retirement. That’s if his agent – Mino Raiola – is to be believed anyway.

Next destination

While moves to the MLS or China may seem the most logical, Ibrahimovic looks unlikely to be lured by hefty wages. His love affair with Serie A may prove too strong to quell.

The Swede has played for both Milan clubs and Juventus throughout his career and Raiola believes a transfer to Napoli could be a possibility.

Speaking to Radio CRC, the controversial agent revealed: “Ibrahimovic, he's always been in love with Naples and the passion of the Neapolitans and I've always said that openly because he grew up in a family which was similar to the Neapolitans and then with me.

"He knows what the love of the Neapolitans means and that passion has always attracted him.

"I know that De Laurentiis knows him, and with Zlatan you never know what could happen."

De Laurentiis, for the record, is none other than Napoli’s president.

Therefore, it’s abundantly clear that Ibrahimovic has something of a soft spot for Napoli in spite of having played for some of their biggest rivals. It may seem quite the fall from United, yet Zlatan does as Zlatan pleases.

Besides, he may be something of a footballing God, but performing at a top side with his 40th birthday looming might be a bridge too far. Even for him.

Do you think Manchester United should offer Ibrahimovic a contract extension? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms