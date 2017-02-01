WWE made an announcement earlier today that Seth Rollins has picked up a knee injury after the events which took place on Monday Night Raw earlier this week.

Rollins was scheduled to face Triple H at WrestleMania 33 later this year before he was attacked by Samoa Joe on Raw this week, injuring his knee in the process.

Reports have since emerged stating that the injury is not part of any storyline and that it is legit, meaning there is a chance he could miss The Showcase of the Immortals in April. According to Byran Alvarez, WWE is coming up with backup plans if The Architect can't make the show.

NoDQ have stated Alvarez said: "Prior to Joe debuting on RAW, the original plan was for Joe to work a program with John Cena on the SmackDown brand. WWE changed their plans and decided to put Joe on RAW instead and work a program with Rollins.

"Now with Rollins possibly being removed from WWE programming because of his knee injury, WWE is now considering putting Joe on SmackDown to work a WrestleMania program with Cena.

"Another idea that was pitched at the meeting today would see an angle with Triple H and Samoa Joe that would eventually lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania."

It looks as though Samoa Joe could now work with either John Cena or The Game at WrestleMania 33 later this year if Rollins unable to perform at the event. Two big possible matches for The Destroyer despite only just debuting on the main event roster but, if you know about Joe's time before WWE, you know he is experienced enough for either clash.

It's a shame Rollins might not be able to compete, as many fans have been looking forward to a match between him and The Game at WrestleMania for several months now, only for it to potentially be put on hold after the events earlier this week.

Judging by the fact The Architect recently tweeted out a photo of his knee in a medical sleeve, he probably won't be competing at the show, but at least WWE has some decent backup plans if that becomes the case.

