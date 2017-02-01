Diving is a touchy subject when it comes to football.

Just one instance of simulation and your team could face a last minute penalty that sees three points slip away in seconds. Given the high intensity football that can often be on display too, referees are only fighting a losing battle.

The latest player to be accused of diving proves Zlatan Ibrahimovic. While the incident may seem paltry, supporters on Twitter seem skeptical over the Manchester United man’s recent behavior. It has divided the fans.

Frustrating draw

If anything has gone wrong for Jose Mourinho’s men this season, it has been disappointing draws at Old Trafford. After all, relentless ties have seen United facing an uphill struggle to make the top four, never mind challenge for the title.

This unhealthy trend was kick started against Stoke City when Joe Allen denied United a 1-0 victory at home. Since then, West Ham United, Burnley, Arsenal and Liverpool have all salvaged a point at the Theatre of Dreams.

Hull City are the latest team to join the club. Despite having the second worst defence in the league, the Tigers kept out Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for 90 minutes on the way to a clean sheet.

Via the brilliant saves of Eldin Jakupovic, Mourinho was left spitting feathers and United fans went home disappointed. It proved especially painful given that Hull had defeated the Red Devils in the EFL Cup less than a week beforehand too.

There were numerous sources of anger. One proved the club’s apparent inability to finish under pressure; another was the lack of Anthony Martial and, surprisingly, Ibrahimovic’s antics as well.

Diving allegations

You can’t deny the fact that Ibrahimovic is pure theatre, but in the opinion of some supporters, his actions were too staged in tonight’s 0-0 draw.

In a seemingly trivial run into the box, the Swede went to ground having been tracked by Tom Huddlestone. However, the fall came despite very little contact between players and, if anything, Ibrahimovic provoking a foul.

Having placed his own arm on the Hull player, the 35-year-old flopped to the floor and proceeded to keep to the ground. Unluckily for United though, Mike Jones wasn’t having any of it and soon dismissed the incident.

The episode can be seen below:

Some supporters are not happy, to say the least. Here are the pick of the tweets:

It’s the latest reminder that, for all of Ibrahimovic’s talent and skill, he is never too far from controversy. While there may have been far more laughable and pivotal dives, the Swede certainly appears guilty here.

Thankfully for both Hull and the sake of fairness though, nothing was given. For all of Ibrahimovic’s trophies and goals, he just couldn’t beat Jakupovic, no matter how hard he tried.

Do you think Zlatan Ibrahimovic deserves to be punished for this incident? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

