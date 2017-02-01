What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho walks out of awkward interview after Manchester United draw

Published

When Manchester United are winning, Jose Mourinho is the media’s best friend. If the Red Devils are in poor form though, press conferences can be filled with suspense and the Special One’s icy words.

Unfortunately for Premier League reporters this week, Mourinho didn’t take too kindly to a 0-0 draw at home to Hull City. Therefore, seemingly traditionally, there were some tense interviews for fans to sink their teeth into.

This was no more the case than when one brave journalist decided to ask the Portuguese about the referee and his performance. It’s fair to say Mourinho wasn’t too keen to answer.

Disappointing result

There’s no two ways about it, Manchester United were expecting to beat Hull and then some.

With everyone in the top four having failed to win this week, the Red Devils had the perfect opportunity to close the gap to the top four. Moreover, their opponents sat rock bottom in the league before a ball was kicked.

United just couldn’t break through though. Hull ‘kepper Eldin Jakupovic was in the form of his life and denied Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata to maintain his clean sheet.

Throw in the fact that Ibrahimovic is facing diving accusations and that Anthony Martial didn’t even fancy warming up; it all adds up to a rather disappointing night.

This is especially the case seeing that this is the second time, in just six days, that Mourinho have failed to overcome Marco Silva’s men. This – may it be remembered – is a side that were trounced 4-1 by Fulham at the weekend too.

Consequently, United see the gap to the top four yawn to four points.

Angry interview

Given the fact that virtually nothing went right for the Red Devils, it was no shock that Mourinho was somewhat twitchy in his press obligations. He looked like he wanted to be anywhere but behind the microphone.

The interview in question started relatively tamely. Admittedly Mourinho proved blunt, cold and evasive with his answers yet he responded fairly nonetheless.

As soon as the topic turned to the referee, however, proceedings took a turn. The incident can be seen below:

The reporter, rather boldly, asked: "What do you think the referee should have pulled them up on then?"
In terms of the longevity of the interview, it proved a rather poor decision. Mourinho responded by stating: "Well if you don’t know football, then you shouldn’t be with a microphone in your hand," and walked off.

So that was the end of that. It’s fair to say that the Special One wasn’t best pleased with the result and the performance of both his players and the referee.

It may appear wise, given his track record, to avoid talking about officials, yet storming out proved a rather insensitive reaction. With a trophy cabinet like his though, you can practically do as you please.

Do you think Manchester United will reach the top four this season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

