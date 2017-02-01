What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins releases a statement on Twitter on his knee injury

Earlier today, WWE announced that Seth Rollins has injured his knee after the events from this week's Monday Night Raw when he was attacked by Samoa Joe.

The Architect was attacked by The Destroyer as he made his way to the ring to confront Triple H. It now appears the former Shield member has a legitimate injury that could see him sidelined for WrestleMania 33 later this year.

Rollins has since released a statement on his Twitter account regarding the injury.

The RAW superstar says in his statement over the series of five tweets: "Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn't always go your way, but that is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve.

"This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn't end for me until I've reclaimed the throne. And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know.

"This isn't over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there's nothing that can stop me."

This sounds almost like a confirmation that the injury is legit and he will not be competing at WrestleMania 33 in his rumored match against The Game in April later this year.

This will be hugely disappointing news for many WWE fans.

