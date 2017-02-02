Eddie Hearn has already turned his attentions to finding Kell Brook's next opponent after talks with Amir Khan have broken down.

The promoter has suggested that Brook will likely defend his IBF welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr because he is concerned that Khan will not agree to a fight for this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn revealed:

Article continues below

We've talked about it for three years. I just don't think Amir wants the fight. I don't think he wants to lose to Kell Brook and it's a 50-50 fight.

The 37-year-old promoter will meet with Brook later this week and has already advised him not to drop weight after he made the step up to middleweight for a match with Gennady Golovkin last September.

Article continues below

Despite being beaten by the fighter from Kazakhstan in the fifth round, Brook put on a brave performance and impressed many in the sport. It was his first professional defeat and the Brit now has a record of 36-1, with 25 wins coming by knockout.

Brook, though, remains determined to stay in the 147lb welterweight division, which is full of stars. The likes of Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia all fight at this weight, and Brook is now set to face the unbeaten Spence Jr to defend his title.

The American has a record of 21-0 and last fought in August, beating the Italian Leonard Bundu in New York City.

Of course, Spence Jr is not Hearn's preferred match for Brook. The Sheffield-born boxer has already gained weight to put himself on a similar standing with Khan, a compromise that will seemingly go to waste now.

For Hearn, a domestic battle for the IBF title would have been huge, but disagreements over the fight's purse amongst other things has seemingly ended any chance of the fight happening.

Thirty-year-old Khan has also not been in the ring since May 2016, when he lost to Canelo Alvarez in Nevada. His record now stands at 31-4, and he may be fearful of another defeat at the hands of Brook.

Whatever happens, though, and whoever Brook defends his title against, fans will be in for a treat as the Brit always excites no matter who he's put up against.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms