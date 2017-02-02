India crushed England by 75 runs in the third T20 international in Bangalore to secure a 2-1 series victory, meaning they claim a clean sweep over all three formats between the two nations this winter.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that backfired as Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni put England's bowlers to the sword helping their side to a healthy total of 202-6.

Chris Jordan particularly felt the force of the Indian batting lineup going at 14 runs per over, thanks in large to some powerful late hitting from Yuvraj Singh.

England's top order began to make strides towards the target when they took to the middle, with useful contributions from Morgan, Joe Root, and Jason Roy, but the chase soon fell apart completely.

Yuzvendra Chahal's legspin was the main downfall of the England batsman as he took a brilliant 6-25 as the tourists lost their final eight wickets for just 8 runs. A staggering collapse that began on 119-2 and ended with Jasprit Bumrah's dismissals of Liam Plunkett and Tymal Mills leaving England 127 all out in just 16.3 overs.

The win means India have defeated England in the test, one day international and t20 series this winter.

And, it appears as though England's most vocal celebrity fan has identified a solution to the lack of batting success in recent games.

Here's what Piers Morgan had to say following the loss:

Obviously Piers, and many other England fans, would love to see Kevin Pietersen return to international cricket but that ship has long sailed and really it's time to move on.

Pietersen has expressed desire to play for England again but the 36-year-old's exile is not likely to end anytime soon with the same ECB hierarchy in place that cast him into the wilderness over three years ago now.

Morgan has always been a rather boisterous fan on social media and often expresses his desire for Pietersen to return to the national scene, but come on Piers, even you must recognise one man wouldn't have flipped the series' results on their head!

England have simply been outplayed by a superior team this winter in all formats, and there is no shame in that as this current crop of Indian players is a special one that could dominate world cricket for the next few years, particularly in their home conditions.

