Back in November 2015, the USADA announced that Jon Jones would be suspended for a year after violating their anti-doping policy. He was stripped of his UFC Light Heavyweight interim title, making him the first fighter in UFC history to be stripped of a title twice. He will not be eligible to return to competition until July 9 later this year.

Shortly after the suspension announcement was made, Dana White declared that he would 'never take the risk' of headlining a show with Jones again, as he was supposed to be the main event of UFC 200 against long-time rival Daniel Cormier for the Light Heavyweight championship.

However, it now appears the UFC president has changed his mind.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, White believes Bones will compete for the Light Heavyweight championship in his first fight back from suspension.

He said, according to MMA Fighting: “Jon Jones is supposed to return around July so the timing is perfect. I haven’t talked to him. I have not talked to Jon Jones since the whole incident [at UFC 200]. Depending on where Jon’s head is and where he thinks he is, I would assume he would come right back and try to get his title back.”

Article continues below

Cormier is still the Light Heavyweight champion after winning the vacant title the first time it was stripped away from Jones back in May 2015. He will still be the champion if he successfully defends the belt against the fighter he defeated for it two years, Anthony Johnson, at UFC 210 in April later this year.

The reason why White wants Jones to be given a title shot upon his return is because he believes no other fight really makes sense for him.

He said: “The problem with this sport, there is no light one. If you’re going to go in there and give it, at least go in and try to get your belt back. It’s like everyone was saying Ronda should have had a tune up [fight]. There are no tune-up fights. When you break into the top five in the world, everybody’s nasty. Everybody’s nasty. What you don’t want to do is lose to somebody [ranked] 8, 9, 10. It knocks you right out of the top 10 and it doesn’t make sense.”

Any potential fight would have to wait until after July 9 when Bones is no longer suspended, so we could very well have another Cormier-Jones match to enjoy later this year at the end of the summer, so long as nothing else stops it from happening this time around.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms