Manchester United provide update after 'agreeing personal terms' with Antoine Griezmann

It looks like we’re set for another summer where the biggest transfer saga involves Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of Paul Pogba last season - however annoyingly long-winded it was - ended with them paying a world-record £89 million fee for the Frenchman.

And Jose Mourinho is set to open the purse strings once again by attempting to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

The Independent reported earlier in the month that United had make steps to securing the France international’s signature.

That included agreeing principles of the deal, including Griezmann’s shirt number and his wages.

And it was later reported by the Daily Record that Mourinho had tasked Pogba with convincing his France teammate to join him at Old Trafford.

United have 'agreed personal terms'

There was yet more reason for United fans to be excited on Wednesday night when French TV station Canal Plus - brought to our attention by The Guardian - claimed Griezmann had agreed personal terms with United.

Apparently, the 25-year-old, who has a release clause of €100m (£85.5m) in his Atleti deal, could earn as much as Pogba’s £17.7m annual salary.

So it’s not just the British media that claim Griezmann to United is close. The French media have corroborated the rumours.

Man United responded to the rumour

However, Man United fans might want to hold off buying their ‘Griezmann 7’ shirts for now.

According to Simon Peach, chief football writer at the Press Association, Manchester United have denied reports that they have reached an agreement with Griezmann.

Could it actually happen?

Of course, there’s something to be said about the Red Devils attempting to agree terms with the Frenchman before actually reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

And United could face problems when attempting to convince Atleti to agree to sell their best player, as explained by Spanish sports correspondent Kieran Canning.

