Manchester United fans are blaming one man for their 0-0 draw with Hull

When bottom-placed Hull City travelled to Old Trafford, you couldn’t blame them for fearing the worst.

They had just been beaten by Championship side Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup and Manchester United have their sights set on a top-four finish after seemingly turning a corner.

However, this is a Hull side who appear galvanised under new manager Marco Silva. In fact, Silva’s side ended United’s 17-match unbeaten run last week during their 2-1 EFL Cup semi-final victory.

And they frustrated Jose Mourinho’s side once again as they held on to a 0-0 draw at the Theatre of Dreams.

After the top four sides failed to win on Tuesday, United knew they would go within two points of Liverpool in fourth with a victory but failed to convert the hatful of chances they created.

But United fans aren’t necessarily blaming their players for failing to score. Instead, many believe the blame lies with their manager.

Why? For his refusal to play Anthony Martial.

Ahead of United’s FA Cup clash with Wigan, the Portuguese manager said: "He will play Sunday and if he plays magnificent, he will play against Hull City in the next match. It’s simple.”

Although the Frenchman didn’t get on the scoresheet during the 4-0 victory, he played very well.

However, Martial was named on the bench. But with his ability, you’d think that he would be the ideal player to bring on when you’re looking for a goal.

However, Mourinho brought on Wayne Rooney, Chris Smalling - for the injured Phil Jones - and Juan Mata rather than Martial.

And hundreds of United supporters are blaming the 0-0 draw on Mourinho for his failure to bring on Martial.

Take a look at the reaction:

While their draw with Hull didn’t put them out of the race for a top-four spot, it meant they weren’t able to take full advantage of their rivals' results.

A win would have put them just two points behind Manchester City, Liverpool and three points adrift of Arsenal and Tottenham. However, their third consecutive league draw has left them four points adrift of City and Liverpool in their quest for a top-four spot.

