Jose Mourinho slams how Jurgen Klopp is treated by officials

Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Hull on Wednesday told a tale the club's supporters have become all-too familiar with this season.

The Red Devils created a heap of chances, were frustrated by a few referee decisions, the opposition goalkeeper turned out his best display of the season and of course, Jose Mourinho was in a foul mood afterwards.

Mourinho cut a forlorn figure on the touchline for the majority of his side's draw and his patience with referee Mike Jones appeared to be wearing thin throughout.

The Portuguese was clearly in no mood for conversation with the press after the final whistle and looked for any excuse to cut short each post-match interview he was obliged to give.

However, he still found time to aim a sly dig at Jurgen Klopp and claimed he doesn't receive the same treatment as the Liverpool boss.

Twenty-four hours previously, Klopp was criticised for shouting “no one can beat us” in the face of the fourth official Neil Swarbrick after Simon Mignolet saved Diego Costa's penalty.

Klopp later revealed that Swarbrick's response was simply: “I like your passion” - something Mourinho has taken issue with.

“Yesterday one manager was told by the fourth official ‘I love your emotion and because I love your emotion, no problem’,” he said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“I was told today to sit down or I have to go to the stands.

"And then, on the pitch, a bit more of the same."

Mourinho has to be careful with what he says and does between now and the end of the season, having already been charged by the FA three times.

But it would certainly be a lot easier for him to control his emotions if his side were still picking up good results.

Man United may have extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League, however, given most of their rivals dropped points this week, Mourinho's men know they missed a big opportunity to close the gap on the top four.

Next up, they face the champions Leicester before a home clash against Watford and the first leg of their Europa League tie with AS Saint-Etienne.

