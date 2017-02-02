What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Jose Mourinho slams how Jurgen Klopp is treated by officials

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Hull on Wednesday told a tale the club's supporters have become all-too familiar with this season.

The Red Devils created a heap of chances, were frustrated by a few referee decisions, the opposition goalkeeper turned out his best display of the season and of course, Jose Mourinho was in a foul mood afterwards.

Mourinho cut a forlorn figure on the touchline for the majority of his side's draw and his patience with referee Mike Jones appeared to be wearing thin throughout.

Article continues below

The Portuguese was clearly in no mood for conversation with the press after the final whistle and looked for any excuse to cut short each post-match interview he was obliged to give.

However, he still found time to aim a sly dig at Jurgen Klopp and claimed he doesn't receive the same treatment as the Liverpool boss.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

The five best Super Bowl finishes from the past ten seasons

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Madden 17 releases official Super Bowl prediction - calls last-second win

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

Steve Austin speaks out about Roman Reigns entering Royal Rumble last

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

The real reason WWE are booking Reigns vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

New York Red Bulls slammed on Twitter for 'classless' Frank Lampard tweet

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Nobody is beating John Terry’s incredible Instagram tribute to Frank Lampard

Twenty-four hours previously, Klopp was criticised for shouting “no one can beat us” in the face of the fourth official Neil Swarbrick after Simon Mignolet saved Diego Costa's penalty.

Klopp later revealed that Swarbrick's response was simply: “I like your passion” - something Mourinho has taken issue with.

“Yesterday one manager was told by the fourth official ‘I love your emotion and because I love your emotion, no problem’,” he said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-HULL

“I was told today to sit down or I have to go to the stands.

"And then, on the pitch, a bit more of the same."

Mourinho has to be careful with what he says and does between now and the end of the season, having already been charged by the FA three times.

But it would certainly be a lot easier for him to control his emotions if his side were still picking up good results.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-HULL

Man United may have extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League, however, given most of their rivals dropped points this week, Mourinho's men know they missed a big opportunity to close the gap on the top four.

Next up, they face the champions Leicester before a home clash against Watford and the first leg of their Europa League tie with AS Saint-Etienne.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again